Despite the lack of concrete prospects in Punjab elections, BJP threw full force, big leaders started churning with kirtan

Let us tell you that the effect of the farmers’ movement is being seen the most in Punjab. The condition is that many BJP MPs and MLAs have to face the anger of the people.

Punjab assembly elections are due in 2022. The farmers’ movement is being considered an important issue in this election. In such a situation, it is being said that the situation is not much better for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state due to the farmers’ protests. However, despite this, the party is busy with its full preparations for the assembly elections in Punjab.

According to sources, the veteran BJP leader does not deny that the party’s prospects in Punjab are not very bright. But still the party does not want to leave any stone unturned for better performance in the state. Regarding this, a team of BJP visited the state regarding the election campaign in Punjab and discussed the preparation of election strategy.

The team included Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Shekhawat and Meenakshi Lekhi, party general secretary Tarun Chugh, and party’s Punjab in-charge MP Vinod Chavda. These leaders assessed the condition of the BJP in the state. The leaders started the tour with recitation of Sukhmani Sahib and Kirtan.

Explain that Sukhmani Sahib is a holy book of Guru Granth Sahib, and it is believed that reciting it makes any task easier. Let us tell you that the effect of the farmers’ movement is being seen the most in Punjab. In such a situation, many BJP MLAs and MPs have also faced opposition from the people. In view of this situation, it is believed that the position of BJP in the state is not good as compared to other states.

It is worth noting that the farmers’ organizations have been protesting on the Delhi border for the last 11 months against the three new agricultural laws passed by the Centre. During this several rounds of talks were held with the farmer leaders and the government but no concrete solution could be found. Let us inform that the farmers’ leaders are demanding that the central government should withdraw the agricultural laws and make a law on MSP guarantee. After that he will go to his home.