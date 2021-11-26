Despite the order for early hearing, the matter is pending for 11 months, the Supreme Court is upset on NCDRC, said this

The top court asked the chairman of the commission to hear the matter through a bench headed by him so that it can be disposed of within three months.

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) for adjourning it for 11 months despite directions for early hearing in a case related to home buyers’ disputes. The top court asked the chairman of the commission to hear the matter through a bench headed by him so that it can be disposed of within three months.

Justice DY. Chandrachud and Justice AS. Bopanna said that we express our displeasure over the manner in which the hearing is going on before the NCDRC. The Chairman of NCDRC is directed that the Bench before which the hearing is going on, if he is not fit to hear it, then he should get the matter heard through the Bench headed by him or any other Bench. The Supreme Court ordered the commission to give its decision within three months.

The top court disposed of the home buyer’s appeal challenging the stay order by summoning a compliance report from the registrar of NCDRC. The Court observed that when the order was passed by this Court on December 15, 2020, the proceedings should have been taken up for early hearing with full diligence and dispatch.

Significantly, the Supreme Court had directed the Chairman of NCDRC to list the matter immediately, but on August 25, 2021, the hearing of the matter was postponed till July 21, 2022 i.e. for 11 months. The Supreme Court said that despite its order, the NCDRC did not hear the matter on August 25, 2021 and adjourned it till July 21, 2022.

Justice DY. Chandrachud and Justice AS. Bopanna said that how can justice be given to the people with such attitude. He said that the commission should have decided that after our order, the matter would have been disposed of with immediate effect. Showing a strict attitude, the court said that in such cases, do not force them to take strict steps.