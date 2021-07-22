Destiny 2 leaks hint at new exotic gear in upcoming season

Destiny 2 and its player base are at an all-time high right now with the ongoing annual Solstice event in Season of the Splicer. With the current season reaching its conclusion, the community is looking forward to more content in the future as Season 15 draws near.There have been lots of rumors regarding upcoming content for Season 15 of Destiny 2. The community has been on its toe, scooping up concrete rumors and speculations ahead of the forthcoming season.With the Witch Queen expansion not dropping until 2022, the Guardians will have lots of time to grind in the last season of Beyond Light.Thermobaric Greaves— Ginsor (@GinsorKR) July 23, 2021Talking about the rumors involving Season 15, a renowned data miner, Ginsor, was at the center of gossip when Twitter saw a post from this account on July 23rd with just two words: “Thermobaric Greaves.”What does Thermobaric Greaves mean in Destiny 2?While diving deep into the possible meaning behind the tweet, it is said in Destiny terms that the word “Thermobaric” means weapons and bombs used for larger explosive ranges following the consumption of all oxygen in the air due to a second explosion.It can be speculated as an exotic piece of armor following its predecessor with the exact nature as “Peregrine Greaves,” an already existing Titan exotic leg armor. Given the history of naming for Titan leg armor pieces and seeing the term “Greaves” among the leaks, it is safe to assume Season 15 will see a new Titan Exotic Leg Armor synergizing with the solar subclass. The Titan exotic leg armor, Peregrine Greaves (Image via Bungie) Exotic armor for Titans always tends to significantly boost their melee ability range or damage. From charging towards an enemy to throwing hammers and kicking them with a knee, the tank class in Destiny 2 doesn’t have any shortage of moves when it comes to beating an enemy to death.I need my Titans to chillllllll!!! pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/ZTU4abGOAU— Aztecross (@Aztecross) April 27, 2021Much like every other leak, this one, in particular, should be taken with a tad bit of doubt and skepticism. But it also gives the Destiny 2 community a lot to think about when it comes to the Titan class, especially the solar subclass. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply