Details of Cheapest Reliance Jio Rs 888 Plan: Watch Web Series Completely Free on OTT App! Reliance Jio’s Rs 888 plan with unlimited calls and free data – Reliance Jio’s cheapest prepaid plan with Rs 888 unlimited call data with 84 days validity Disney Plus Hotstar

Reliance Jio has some recharge plans specially designed for people who are crazy about cricket. Geo’s Rs 888 recharge pack is valid for 84 days. What is special about this plan? Learn everything about it.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 888 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 888 plan has a validity of 84 days. This plan has 2 GB of data per day available. In addition 5 GB of data is also provided. This means that the customer can take advantage of a total of 173 GB of data. After running out of data received daily, the speed drops to 64Kbps.

Geo’s plan offers 100 SMS per day. Unlimited voice calls are also free. Jio’s plan includes free subscriptions to JioTV, Disney + Hotstar, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and Jio Cloud.