Details of Reliance Jio Fiber Rs 2499 plan: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Jio’s explosive plan, see 13 free OTT apps with unlimited data at Rs 2499 Subscription Free Limit Data Plan

It has been 5 years since the launch of Reliance Jio and in these five years the company has built a huge user base in the country. Reliance Jio has prepaid, postpaid, Geophone and Jio Fiber plans. Reliance Jio Fiber plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 8,499. These plans offer unlimited data and free subscriptions to OTT apps. Today we will tell you all about Geo Fiber’s Rs 2,499 plan.

Reliance Jio Fiber Scheme

Reliance Jio Fiber’s monthly plan is valid for 30 days. The plan is priced at Rs 2,499. Geo’s plan offers unlimited data which means there is no limit to the data. In this plan customers get internet data at 500Mbps speed. That means both upload and download speeds are 500Mbps.

A total of 13 OTT apps get free subscriptions in this plan of Geo. That means you don’t have to pay extra to use these apps. Geo’s Rs 2,499 plan includes Netflix, Amazon Mazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Woot Select, Sony Live, Zee 5, Woot Kits, Sun Next, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Discovery +, Geo Cinema, Schmeriomi, Eros Now and Jio members. Is. Free.

According to Geo, the Amazon Prime video subscription with the plan is valid for 1 year. In the Rs 2,499 plan, GST has to be billed separately.

Apart from this, customers also get Geo Fiber plans of Rs 999, Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 1,499, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499.