Detroit elderly man shot while trying to apologize to pedestrians he almost hit with car



An 81-year-old man in Detroit was shot Wednesday while trying to apologize to a pedestrian when he almost hit his car.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the man was fleeing when he hit about two pedestrians, and the man went down through his window to apologize, according to Fox 2 Detroit, by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. . .

Detroit police have released a photo of two people interested in the shooting from local security footage.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told a news conference Wednesday that detectives had seen a video of the ring doorbell showing two men running past a house.

He called the incident “economic violence.”

The man’s injuries were reported to be non-life threatening and he was hit in the buttocks.

Police are calling the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 for any information about the shooting.