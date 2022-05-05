Detroit woman shot at her own kitchen table by drive by shooter dies in sister’s arms



A Detroit woman died at the hands of her sister after a drive-by shooting late Sunday night.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Princess Dobbs, 36, died after more than a dozen shots were fired at the home.

Princess’s sister, Precious Dobbs, said the two were sitting at a kitchen table when the shooting occurred around 11pm in the 13500 block of Rockdale, Detroit, according to reports.

After the shooting, Valuable FOX 2 told Detroit that he was “numb” and didn’t know what to say.

“I’m numb. I have no feelings. I don’t know what to do or say,” said Precious. “I don’t want anyone to be in the memory of a loved one like that. I don’t want that, I don’t want that feeling in anyone’s mind.”

Three children are now without a mother after the shooting, including a 2-year-old, the report said.

“I feel empty. If you see the princess, you will see the precious; if you see the precious, you will see the princess,” said the precious. “It won’t happen anymore. It’s just going to be me. That hurts. They don’t know how much they hurt me.”

Police have released a video showing a sedan, which could be a Chevrolet Cruze, speeding away from the scene after the shooting. They believe the car was involved in the shooting.

According to reports, the gunman was not arrested by police.