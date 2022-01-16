Dev Anand had reached Mumbai with only 3 rupees to become an actor

Veteran actor Dev Anand had reached Mumbai with only 3 rupees to act. He himself instructed about this throughout considered one of his interviews.

Veteran actor Dev Anand will not be with us in the present day, however even in the present day his movies stay within the hearts of individuals. Everybody remembers his model even in the present day. Dev Anand ji made his appearing debut within the yr 1946 with the movie ‘Hum Ek Hain’. After this Dev Anand labored in lots of movies, which proved to be an amazing superhit. Everybody is aware of about his movies, however hardly anybody is aware of that when he got here to Mumbai, he had only 3 rupees.

Not too long ago, Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared the video on his Twitter deal with. This video is an outdated interview of Dev Anand ji. Wherein he will be seen telling many issues associated to his profession. With this video Dharmendra has written ‘Associates, one thing with numerous love about Pricey Dev Sahab’.

On this interview video, it may be seen that Devanand is telling about his life and profession. Throughout this, he additionally instructed concerning the story of his coming to Mumbai. Dev Anand mentioned ‘I had to act, I didn’t hear to anybody, in any other case I had only three rupees and reached Mumbai by a pal’s automotive and after that I labored laborious for about two and a half years’.

(*3*)

Additional he mentioned that I’m from a very good school and a very good schooling, numerous confidence. I believe a person’s self-confidence is his greatest asset, his confidence is greater than cash. The one who takes away your confidence from you is your worst enemy.

On the similar time, within the yr 2002, Dev Anand gave an interview to Prabhu Chawla’s present ‘Sidhi Baat’, through which he instructed about his movies. He mentioned throughout that point that I’ve labored in additional than 100 movies however my preliminary movies weren’t good. He mentioned, ‘My preliminary movies have been fairly absurd. I by no means favored myself.

Throughout that point, Dev Anand had additional mentioned, ‘At this time once I look again and take into consideration my movies, it appears that evidently it was all nonsense. At this time my thoughts has become so succesful that if I had labored in these movies in the present day, it will have been excellent. That is true, not a lie’. On the similar time, he additionally mentioned that movies like ‘Information’ and ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ have been good.