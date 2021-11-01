Dev Anand helped Dream Girl when Hema Malini was helped less during the shoot

The pair was very much liked in Hema Malini and Dev Anand’s film ‘Johnny Mera Naam’. There is an incident during the shooting of this film. Where Hema Malini’s breath got stuck during a sequence. Actually, at that time Hema Malini was stuck in a cable car in the beach mountains. At that time the shooting of the film was going on and many fans of Hema Malini were watching this shot of her. Dev Anand also had a shot with Hema Malini. A song of the film was being shot on both of them which became very popular. The name of the song is- ‘O Mere Raja..’.

While Hema Malini waits for Dev Anand in the song, Dev Anand is seen chasing Hema Malini to convince her. Here both are showing the acting of the lovers. Now Hema Malini and Dev Anand had to sit on a trolley (cable car) in the scene. Dev Anand was also sitting with Hema Malini in the cable car and the shot was going on, when suddenly there was a loud jolt on the wire and Hema Malini’s cable car trembled badly. Hema was left numb by this shock. Hema Malini could not understand what had happened, suddenly her moving cable car got stuck in the middle of the way and started hanging in the air.

Hema Malini’s breathing quickened and she was terribly nervous. At that time he told Dev Anand that his heartbeat had become very fast. In such a situation, Dev Anand told Hema Malini that there is no need to panic, but Hema did not agree. Hema’s life had come to an end. It is said that this prank was of a fan. The motive behind stopping Hema Malini’s cable car was to harass her.

Here, Dev Anand was fearfully supporting Hema. Hema herself told this story in her book ‘Beyond the Dream Girl’. Referring to this anecdote, Hema had said that ‘at that time the director sahib also got upset. Seeing the deep ditch below, my breath was caught.