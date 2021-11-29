Dev Anand was so angry with Amitabh Bachchan, started shouting slogans against the superhero with his supporters

The megastar of the century Amitabh Bachchan has worked in many superhit films. Amitabh is also known for his impeccable style. But once Dev Anand got so angry with Amitabh Bachchan that he started shouting slogans against him in front of everyone. Actually this whole story started with a controversy when in the 80s the government decided to increase the tax on films. Due to this, the tickets of films increased a lot, due to this the earnings of the films started decreasing and the entire film industry started protesting.

Senior journalist ‘Baljit Parmar’ shared an anecdote related to this in his video. Baljeet had told, ‘After levying some taxes, the price of many things had increased beyond the limit. All the associations working for the film industry had come on the streets. The strike, which started in October 1986, was one of the biggest strikes in the film industry. Rajesh Khanna’s office was made the Central Office. From here all the important things regarding this strike were decided.

Big stars used to sit at Rajesh Khanna’s office during this time. From here he used to hold daily press conferences and the strategy for the next day was also prepared. After this prolonged strike, the government had decided to talk to the association. Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Dutt used to be MPs during that time. Both decided to talk to the government and after coming from here they told that the government has decided to reduce the tax by about 5 percent. This tax will not be abolished immediately, it will be reduced in the next budget.

When Amitabh and Sunil Dutt told this, everyone present there got very angry and started shouting slogans of Amitabh Bachchan Murdabad, Sunil Dutt Murdabad. Devanand came to the fore in this and said that Amitabh Bachchan has tried to destroy this strike. Others who were present with Dev Anand even started pushing and shoving with Amitabh Bachchan. But he tried to explain and somehow Amitabh was evicted from there. This decision of Amitabh was openly opposed by the Producers Association, but after some time the strike ended.