Dev Patel, Starry Knight – The New York Times



“Whether you’re an Instagram model or a YouTuber, there’s this thirst to be recognized, to get talked about your legend, to get likes,” Patel said. “And for me, as a young actor in Hollywood, you face issues of masculinity, ego, success and fame. It is the same quest that this young man will become a known knight. All of this I bonded to.

NOTHING OF THE SORT was originally in the cards for Patel, who grew up in the London Borough of Harrow as the youngest of two children. Both of her parents had emigrated from Nairobi as a teenager. Her father, Raju, is calm and introverted, while her mother, Anita, is the family force of nature. “She’s a great personality, and she can make the whole room laugh,” Patel told me. “I think my love of playing all these characters comes from her.”

Patel was a hyperactive kid and his parents enrolled him in years of martial arts classes to channel that excess energy. Still, he always had something more to give, and when his mother saw a commercial for the cast of “Skins,” a teenage drama that would boost the careers of young actors like Nicholas Hoult and Daniel Kaluuya, she prompted to audition for the role of sex-crazy Anwar.

The show was a success, but the neighbors were horrified. “It was like suicide in the community to put your kid on a TV show and let him drop out of school at age 16,” Patel said. “While everyone’s kid is becoming a doctor or a dentist, I’m here on this TV show,” he said, “faking sex and doing drugs.”

He had never performed on camera before, and “Skins” was a test by fire. The money was good enough to make things better for her family – with her first paycheck, Patel bought her sister a new bed – but the show’s big online sequel goes both ways.