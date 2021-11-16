Developers Build More Net Zero Homes as Climate Concerns Grow

The couple’s experience as a climate refugee may be dramatic, but across the country, more home buyers are looking for a net zero-dwelling place, which they say is because they generate as much energy as they use, and they usually achieve this through solar energy, not adding carbon. To the atmosphere. And developers are taking increasing steps to meet demand.

Data on net zero households is scarce, but the nonprofit group Team Zero reports that there are about 24,500 households in the United States that achieve “zero energy” performance, and the actual number is projected to be “quite large.” The Department of Energy has certified 8,656 as “net zero ready”, meaning they can reach zero energy with a solar connection.

Not only consumer appetite but also building code updates, more affordable solar technology, the growing recognition of one-time foreign appliances like induction stoves and the “electrify everything” movement are expected to increase this number. Now investors are turning to more and more sustainable real estate, making it easier for developers to raise money for homes that address climate concerns.

And while net zero mobility is sometimes associated with the homes of wealthy people, it also results in homes for people on the other end of the income spectrum who benefit from lower energy bills.