Developers Build More Net Zero Homes as Climate Concerns Grow
During the three years that Nicole Ray and Brian Mastenbrook lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, they became increasingly concerned about California wildfires. The sky will turn orange, ash will settle on trees and porch railings, and Ms. Rai, a 30-year-old teacher with asthma, will have trouble breathing.
So in May, she and Mr. Mastenbrook, a 37-year-old tech worker, sold their home and moved to Ann Arbor, Mitch. Min. Mastenbrook has a family in Michigan, and officials in Ann Arbor are taking steps to reduce the city’s status. Carbon footprint.
He praised the plans of the “net zero” community, the Veridian, solar-powered, all-electric homes on the county farm that will be free of fossil fuels whose greenhouse gas emissions have contributed to climate change.
“If those houses had been built and ready to buy today,” Ms. Roy said, “we would have already bought one.”
The couple’s experience as a climate refugee may be dramatic, but across the country, more home buyers are looking for a net zero-dwelling place, which they say is because they generate as much energy as they use, and they usually achieve this through solar energy, not adding carbon. To the atmosphere. And developers are taking increasing steps to meet demand.
Data on net zero households is scarce, but the nonprofit group Team Zero reports that there are about 24,500 households in the United States that achieve “zero energy” performance, and the actual number is projected to be “quite large.” The Department of Energy has certified 8,656 as “net zero ready”, meaning they can reach zero energy with a solar connection.
Not only consumer appetite but also building code updates, more affordable solar technology, the growing recognition of one-time foreign appliances like induction stoves and the “electrify everything” movement are expected to increase this number. Now investors are turning to more and more sustainable real estate, making it easier for developers to raise money for homes that address climate concerns.
And while net zero mobility is sometimes associated with the homes of wealthy people, it also results in homes for people on the other end of the income spectrum who benefit from lower energy bills.
“The housing industry is collapsing in the same way it was in the automotive industry,” said Aaron Smith, chief executive of the Nonprofit Energy and Environment Building Alliance, referring to the popularity of electric cars and the pledges made by manufacturers to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles.
But even as the climate crisis underscores the need for sustainable construction, challenges remain. The building industry has opposed the code changes. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time as the demand for single-family homes has increased.
Many consumers are still more interested in granite kitchen counters and other cosmetic details than electric heat pumps, but surveys show that millennials are likely to raise environmental concerns in their home buying decisions, said Sarah Gutterman, chief executive of Green Builder. The media, who have surveyed this demographic group.
John Sehhart, 37, and his wife, Julie, 39, both Google employees with a three-bedroom condominium in Brooklyn, did a good job of finding a second home that could enjoy nature with their two daughters.
After searching more than 1,000 lists online, Seharts settled on a solar-powered, all-electric home in the Catskill project, a net zero development in the upstate New York village of Livingston Manor. Their home – which will cost about $ 1 million and is expected to be completed next autumn – will be one of 11 single-family homes designed to maximize solar power and prevent energy loss from airtight building envelopes.
“We stepped into the model home, and they said, ‘These are triple-pane windows,'” said Mr Sehrt, who has known the green building since he was a child in Germany. “After that it was one victory after another.”
There is a broad consensus that residential buildings are important in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Buildings, including their construction, account for about 40 percent of carbon emissions, with homes accounting for half of them. Reconstructing inefficient structures is the biggest challenge, but building sustainable homes is also important.
For decades, homeowners have experimented with homes without solar panels and grids. Then things started to change. The Grow Community on Bainbridge Island in Washington state introduced their first solar-powered homes in 2012; The third and final phase of its development is about to begin.
Marja Williams, a development consultant who helped guide Grola in the early days and has been there since 2014, said her monthly utility bill was only $ 7.97 – the basic service charge. Her home generates more energy than she uses, the utility removes excess energy in the summer and accumulates in her account in the winter when solar arrays are less productive. An augmented home, originally valued at about $ 480,000, sold twice as much recently, she said.
Builders like Mandalay Homes and Thrive Home Builders have acquired specialized skills in homes with high-efficiency energy consumption. Others are experimenting with net zero construction.
Crown Point Estates recently unveiled the highest quality version: “Zero Series” homes in the company’s Marisol Malibu development in Ventura County, California. The first residence, more than 14,000 square feet, has a market value of $ 32 million.
At $ 384,000 to $ 681,000, they cost about 10 percent more than neighboring homes, but residents are expected to generate and store all the energy they need, freeing them from the inconvenience of energy bills and blackouts.
About 1,400 people expressed interest in 11 homes, said Brian Kingston, chief executive of Brookfield’s real estate group, who interpreted it as “proof of concept.” The development team plans to build another 200 like them.
Low-rise, single-family homes aren’t just about zero housing: the vast majority of net zero units in the United States are in multifamily housing. Sustainable Living Innovations, a Seattle tech company, is building a 15-story, 112-unit apartment tower with preloaded factory-made panels with plumbing, electrical wiring and mechanical systems.
Elsewhere in Seattle, a prefabricated approach is being used on a much smaller scale: the blockchain project is building micro-solar homes for the homeless.
Facing Homelessness, a nonprofit group, builds craft panels in the workshop and then assembles them into the homeowners’ premises who have agreed to convert part of their property into a 230-square-foot residence for the needy. So far, 11 of these homes, which cost about $ 75,000 to build, have been taken over and more work is underway, said Bernard Troyer, project manager at Facing Homelessness.
The Veridian, Ann Arbor project, aims to mix revenue levels on its 14-acre site. Avalon Housing, a non-profit provider of affordable housing, will build nine buildings with 50 apartments on one side of the site.
Developed by Thrive Collaborative (which is not affiliated with Thrive Home Builders), the 110 units of market-rate housing will range from $ 200,000 apartments to $ 900,000 single-family homes. Work is expected to begin on this fall site and market-rate homes should be completed by 2023, said Matthew Grokoff, founder of Thrive.
In addition to getting funding from mission-driven funds, Mr. Grocoff has attracted local investors, including Mitch and Lori Hall. Retired with three adult children, Halls has decided not only to buy a townhouse in Veridian, but also to become the largest equity partner in the project.
“As a planet and a country, we need to move,” Ms. Hall said. “Hopefully, 30 years from now, this won’t be so unusual.”
