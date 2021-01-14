Devendra Jhazaria wins medal at Paralympics: Devendra Jhazaria can win medals at Tokyo Paralympics

Devendra Jhazaria has competed in the Paralympics twice. And both times he has won a gold medal. Jhazaria is the first Indian Paralympian to win a yellow medal. Devendra Zhazaria has gained experience with age. When he went to the Athens Olympics in 2004, he was 23 years old and now he is 40 years old.Even at this age, Zazzaria is consistently performing well. He is a strong contender for a medal for India in the javelin throw event in Tokyo.

He admitted in a conversation with our partner newspaper Times of India that neither Athens would be easy, nor Rio and Tokyo would be easy. “But in the last few years, my thinking has changed. This change comes with experience and success. There is no doubt that I have calmed down a lot and my training is also going well.

Zhazaria gives a lot of credit to his coach for his training. He said, “With the hard work of my coach Sunil, strength and conditioning coach Lakshya Batra and physiotherapist Biren Shah, I qualified for Tokyo and remained a medal contender.”

Another newspaper reported that he wanted to win a gold medal in Tokyo for his father who was battling cancer.

Devendra Jhazaria is a big name in Indian athletics. He is the current winner of this competition. He won a gold medal in 2016 in Rio. He had previously won a gold medal in Athens in 2004. In the middle 12 years, the F-46 spear was not part of the Paralympics. Considered India’s best Paralympian, Zhazaria threw a record 63.97 meters in Rio. After that, he qualified for Tokyo in July 2021 by throwing a 65.71m javelin. At the same time in Athens he set a world record by throwing a 62.15m javelin.

Jhazaria, 40, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021. He is the first para athlete to receive this honor. He has previously been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2017 and the Arjuna Award in 2005.

Maybe this will be his last Paralympic. Zazaria will do his best to make it memorable. He is considered a strong contender to win a medal for India.

