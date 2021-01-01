Devendra Zhazaria Paralympics: PM Modi interacts with Indian delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the athletes who were going to hoist the Indian flag at the Tokyo Paralympics through video conferencing. The 54-member Indian team will participate in the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Play hard and use all your strength

Prime Minister Modi in a direct conversation tried to create excitement among the players. He said, ‘If you win this time too, I will definitely meet you and get to know your experience. Will try his best, but do not take any pressure.

10 para shooter character

For the first time, 10 shooters met the eligibility criteria. Only one shooter had a quota before the Tokyo Paralympics, but this time the shooters have got 10 quotas, including two women shooters.

There will be no fans in the stadium here either

Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium during the Paralympic Games due to the corona virus outbreak, just like the Olympics. Some fans were allowed to compete in sports outside of Tokyo during the Olympics, but no spectators will be allowed for any of the games at this time. Organizers have told people not to come to see events like marathons and walks.



Cases of corona increased in Tokyo

The Paralympic Games will be held from August 24 with about 4,400 athletes participating. More than 11,000 athletes competed in the Olympics. In the run-up to the Paralympic Games, cases of new infections have increased in Tokyo, and athletes are also at risk of becoming infected. New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics, but medical experts say the increase was not due to the Games.



The Corona Emergency was extended to 12 September

As the epidemic escalated, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas would be extended until September 12. The state of emergency has been in place since July 12 and was due to end later this month. The Paralympic Games will end on September 5.

