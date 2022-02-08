Devils Fall In Ottawa, Losing Streak Grows To 7 – Gadget Clock



OTTAWA, Ontario (CBSNewYork/AP) — Nick Paul and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, Matt Murray stopped 32 shots, and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Monday night.

Nick Holden and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Senators, who won for the second time in three games.

Metropolitan Team Wins NHL All-Star Game

Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws finished with 20 saves. New Jersey has lost seven straight — all in regulation — and 10 of its last 11.

Brown, who is playing with a broken jaw, returned after missing 10 games and scored midway through the third to make it 4-1.

The Devils had 10 shots in the third, but just couldn’t find a way to beat Murray.

With the game tied 1-1 the Devils got off to a solid start in the second, but couldn’t find a way past the Senators’ goalie. Ottawa took a two-goal lead, scoring twice in a span of 9 seconds midway through the period to take control.

Nick Holden gave the Senators the lead as he beat Daws through traffic at 7:54, and Gaudette skated in off the ensuing faceoff and fired the puck past the goalie’s blocker side to make it 3-1.

Marner Scores Twice In Maple Leafs’ Win Over Devils

The game got off to a slow start, but it was the Devils who opened the scoring with 8:12 remaining in the period with a power-play goal as Hischier deflected a shot by Jesper Bratt.

Paul tied things up just over five minutes later as he took a feed in front and paused a moment to settle the puck, which seemed to throw Daws off.

NOTES: The Devils were without F Jack Hughes as he was placed in COVID-19 protocols following his participation at the NHL All-Star game. … New Jersey D P.K. Subban played in his 800th regular season NHL game. … Devils F Michael McLeod returned to the lineup after suffering an upper body injury Jan. 25. … Senators C Dylan Gambrell and D Nikita Zaitsev also returned from injuries.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Montreal on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game trip.

Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night to continue a four-game homestand.

Devils Fall Apart In Third Period, Lose To Maple Leafs

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)