Sports

Devin Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Devin Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win
Written by admin
Devin Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

Devin Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker broke the thumb of his right hand and played point guard with all-star Chris Paul. Booker finished the season-high assist with a total and helped the Suns win their eighth consecutive game.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Suns coach Monty Williams said, “I thought Devin handled the game well.”

The Oklahoma City big man broke down on Dandre Aiton, limiting him to six points on five shots. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 21 points for the Sons, who have won 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

San Paul will try to turn the absence into a growing experience.

“I think we can only get better from this,” said Sons forward Jay Crowder. “Of course, we put ourselves in a position to put a cushion. But at the same time, we’re playing for something. We’re playing purposeful basketball every night.”

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Oklahoma City.

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Oklahoma City.
(AP Photo / Su Ogroki)

Shy Gilgius-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points after missing 10 games due to a sprained ankle. Rookie guard Josh Gide, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists, said he was happy to see Gilgius-Alexander back.

READ Also  India vs North Korea Football Score, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Streaming: DPR Korea beat India by 5-2 margin

“I love playing with him,” Gide said. “I think the chemistry is getting better over time. I think in a few years, we’re going to be one of the best backcourts in the league. So I like growing up with it.”

At the end of the first quarter, Phoenix led 31-14, beating Oklahoma City 14-0 on a fast-break point behind nine steels.

Thunder is in second place, nine points behind Gilgius-Alexander. In the market, Crowder’s layup gives Sans a 48-45 halftime lead. Gilgius-Alexander scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder finally took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Sons regained control and took an 85-77 lead in the fourth. Phoenix made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter after making 2 of 17 in the first half.

The Thunder cut it to 94-91 in the fourth quarter, but the Suns closed at 30-13.

“The good thing is, we dropped that game,” Williams said. “I thought we had some rust in our pipes tonight, and we got out of it and got used to playing some points in the booker.”

Tip-INS

Sons: Former Thunder G Cameron Payne missed his 14th game due to a sprained right wrist. … Crowder scored 17 points.

Thunder: Lou Dort (left shoulder strain), Tie Jerome (left hip pain), Mike Muscala (right ankle pain), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (broken right leg) and Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) all sat down. … made 1 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 31 overall.

Baby steps

The Sun’s point guard added Aaron Holiday in a recent trade with Washington. Williams thought it was too early to start him.

READ Also  IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup Performers Like Raj Bawa Harnoor Singh Captain Yash Dhull Can Get Exciting Bids

“I’m careful not to put too much pressure on Aaron,” Williams said. “You know, he’s just come here, he and Tory (Craig). But playing in the point guard position is a lot harder for Aaron. Aaron.”

The streak is over

Gideon’s run in the drawn triple-double ended in three. He was the first rookie since Oscar Robertson in 1960-61 to have at least three straight triple-doubles.

Gidei had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Chicago on 12 February. He posted 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in New York on February 14, then posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the San Antonio Spurs on February 16.

Super sub

Alexander Pokusevsky had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder in just 19 minutes of action. He has scored 5 out of 10 field goals.

Next up:

Sons: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: Friday night in Indiana.

#Devin #Booker #points #Suns #beat #Thunder #8th #straight #win

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Liverpool break Anfield record as Diogo Jota and Firmino sink Leicester

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment