Devin Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker broke the thumb of his right hand and played point guard with all-star Chris Paul. Booker finished the season-high assist with a total and helped the Suns win their eighth consecutive game.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Suns coach Monty Williams said, “I thought Devin handled the game well.”

The Oklahoma City big man broke down on Dandre Aiton, limiting him to six points on five shots. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 21 points for the Sons, who have won 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

San Paul will try to turn the absence into a growing experience.

“I think we can only get better from this,” said Sons forward Jay Crowder. “Of course, we put ourselves in a position to put a cushion. But at the same time, we’re playing for something. We’re playing purposeful basketball every night.”

Shy Gilgius-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points after missing 10 games due to a sprained ankle. Rookie guard Josh Gide, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists, said he was happy to see Gilgius-Alexander back.

“I love playing with him,” Gide said. “I think the chemistry is getting better over time. I think in a few years, we’re going to be one of the best backcourts in the league. So I like growing up with it.”

At the end of the first quarter, Phoenix led 31-14, beating Oklahoma City 14-0 on a fast-break point behind nine steels.

Thunder is in second place, nine points behind Gilgius-Alexander. In the market, Crowder’s layup gives Sans a 48-45 halftime lead. Gilgius-Alexander scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder finally took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Sons regained control and took an 85-77 lead in the fourth. Phoenix made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter after making 2 of 17 in the first half.

The Thunder cut it to 94-91 in the fourth quarter, but the Suns closed at 30-13.

“The good thing is, we dropped that game,” Williams said. “I thought we had some rust in our pipes tonight, and we got out of it and got used to playing some points in the booker.”

Tip-INS

Sons: Former Thunder G Cameron Payne missed his 14th game due to a sprained right wrist. … Crowder scored 17 points.

Thunder: Lou Dort (left shoulder strain), Tie Jerome (left hip pain), Mike Muscala (right ankle pain), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (broken right leg) and Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) all sat down. … made 1 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 31 overall.

Baby steps

The Sun’s point guard added Aaron Holiday in a recent trade with Washington. Williams thought it was too early to start him.

“I’m careful not to put too much pressure on Aaron,” Williams said. “You know, he’s just come here, he and Tory (Craig). But playing in the point guard position is a lot harder for Aaron. Aaron.”

The streak is over

Gideon’s run in the drawn triple-double ended in three. He was the first rookie since Oscar Robertson in 1960-61 to have at least three straight triple-doubles.

Gidei had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Chicago on 12 February. He posted 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in New York on February 14, then posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the San Antonio Spurs on February 16.

Super sub

Alexander Pokusevsky had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder in just 19 minutes of action. He has scored 5 out of 10 field goals.

Next up:

Sons: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: Friday night in Indiana.