‘Devki’ of Mahabharata is the daughter of Sheela Sharma, Kavya of ‘Anupama’ has now become the daughter-in-law of Mithun’s house

Television’s No. 1 show actress Kavya i.e. Madasala Sharma is the daughter-in-law of Mithun’s house in real life. Everyone knows about this, but few people will know about his mother. Madasala is the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma, who played the role of Devaki in Mahabharata. Sheela Sharma has also worked in serials like ‘Nadiya Ke Us Paar’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ and ‘Sanjeevani’.

By the way, Sheela Sharma has worked in many films and serials. But he got recognition only after the role of Devaki in Mahabharata. Sheila Sharma’s career reached heights after the character of Devki. Even today people know her only as Devaki of Mahabharata.

Desire to work in serial with daughter: During an interview, Sheela had told that she wants to return to TV. If she gets a chance to act on TV, she would love to work in Anupama serial. Along with this, he praised the show Anupama and said that the show is quite realistic.

Please tell that Madasala is very close to his mother. His mother says that she is very protective of him. Madasala keeps sharing photos with her mother on social media. Everyone says that she looks exactly like her mother.

Madasala has worked in South Indian films. She married Mithun’s son Mimoh Chakraborty in the year 2018. The wedding pictures of both of them became very viral on social media. Currently, she is seen in the TV show Anupama. In which his role is quite interesting. She came into the life of Vanraj as Anupama’s sister. But now Vanraj has thrown him out of his life. In the coming days, she will be seen with Anupama to teach Vanraj a lesson.