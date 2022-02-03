Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh told the truth behind their engagement said this by sharing the video

The news of the engagement of ‘Bigg Boss-15’ contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh is doing the rounds on social media. Now the actress has told the truth of her engagement to the fans by sharing the video.

‘Bigg Boss-15’ contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently announced her engagement with TV show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ co-star Vishal Singh. After which it was being speculated that it could be a prank. That’s why one of his fans commented and asked him ‘Is this true or is it for entertainment’? To reveal the same thing, the actress has shared a video.

Devoleena and Vishal have shared this video on Instagram handle. Both did Insta Live and told the fans that they are going to be a part of a music video. He said ‘The name of the video is ‘It’s official’ and it is a very romantic track’. At the same time, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ co-star Vishal was also quite surprised by the response he got for his funny post. His fans really started feeling that both of them got engaged.

In the video, Devoleena and Vishal further said, ‘Whenever something like this happens, we will tell you guys. We are just good friends’. Vishal Singh recently shared some photos and wrote in the caption ‘Yeh official hai’. Responding to which Devoleena said ‘Yes, finally. I love you’. After which singer Abhijit Sawant also wished the couple in the comment section. In these photos, Devoleena is happily flaunting her big diamond ring.

Let us tell you, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh have worked together in the famous TV serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Devoleena played the role of Gopi Modi in this show and Vishal was seen in the role of her onscreen brother-in-law Jigar Modi. At the same time, Devoleena had also suffered a serious injury during a task in Bigg Boss house recently, due to which she had to undergo nerve-decompression surgery. Because of which she could not attend the finale of the show.

Significantly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had earlier participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as a regular contestant and entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as a wild card and got eliminated in Double Eviction opposite Abhijeet Bichukale.

Recently, during an Instagram live, Devoleena told about her journey on the show. He had said that my journey in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was better as compared to its 13 and 14 seasons. This is now complete. I am glad that the makers chose me for this. A lot happened in BB 15 that I had never imagined. But I enjoyed every moment. I have remained the way I am in my real life.