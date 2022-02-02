Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to on screen Devar Vishal Singh | Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaged with on-screen brother-in-law Vishal Singh

Surprise given to fans

Now the fans are not able to understand whether this is true or the promotion of a new project. Vishal put a video of himself proposing to Devoleena and wrote together that I want to share a good news with all of you at 9 o’clock. At the same time, the stars of the TV industry are congratulating Devoleena and Vishal for finally coming together.

fans are shocked

Here the fans are shocked by this announcement of Devoleena and the reason for this surprise is the feelings of Devoleena herself. Actually, recently in Bigg Boss season 15, Devoleena had expressed her feelings for contestant Prateek Sahajpal, after which Rakhi Sawant revealed that Devoleena has a boyfriend outside.

Have done three seasons

Interestingly, Devoleena has appeared in three seasons of Bigg Boss. She appeared as a participant in season 13 of Bigg Boss but due to injury, she had to be out of the show. After this, she once again returned as a wild card participant in Bigg Boss season 14 but could not reach the finale. In Bigg Boss season 15 also, Devoleena took entry as a wild card but due to injury she had to be out of the show.

surrounded by controversy

Devoleena started attacking Shamita Shetty as soon as she came in Bigg Boss 15 and sometimes her target limit crossed the limit. After this, he distanced himself from his own best friend Rashmi Desai on the show and said a lot against him. His journey in the season was full of ups and downs. While she accused Abhijeet Bichukale of doing wrong things, she appeared close to Abhijeet throughout the season.

-->