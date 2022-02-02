Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to on screen Devar Vishal Singh | Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaged with on-screen brother-in-law Vishal Singh
Surprise given to fans
Now the fans are not able to understand whether this is true or the promotion of a new project. Vishal put a video of himself proposing to Devoleena and wrote together that I want to share a good news with all of you at 9 o’clock. At the same time, the stars of the TV industry are congratulating Devoleena and Vishal for finally coming together.
fans are shocked
Here the fans are shocked by this announcement of Devoleena and the reason for this surprise is the feelings of Devoleena herself. Actually, recently in Bigg Boss season 15, Devoleena had expressed her feelings for contestant Prateek Sahajpal, after which Rakhi Sawant revealed that Devoleena has a boyfriend outside.
Have done three seasons
Interestingly, Devoleena has appeared in three seasons of Bigg Boss. She appeared as a participant in season 13 of Bigg Boss but due to injury, she had to be out of the show. After this, she once again returned as a wild card participant in Bigg Boss season 14 but could not reach the finale. In Bigg Boss season 15 also, Devoleena took entry as a wild card but due to injury she had to be out of the show.
surrounded by controversy
Devoleena started attacking Shamita Shetty as soon as she came in Bigg Boss 15 and sometimes her target limit crossed the limit. After this, he distanced himself from his own best friend Rashmi Desai on the show and said a lot against him. His journey in the season was full of ups and downs. While she accused Abhijeet Bichukale of doing wrong things, she appeared close to Abhijeet throughout the season.
have had surgery
After leaving the house, Devoleena has got her surgery done. She got hurt during a task of Bigg Boss where she stood on a pole for more than 12 hours and kept trying to win the ticket to finale but in the end she lost this task to her friend turned enemy Rashmi Desai. Throughout the season, he was also accused of making Rakhi Sawant dance on his fingers.
got fame overnight
Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame overnight with the Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. In this show, she replaced Gopi Bahu Jiya Manik. In this show, Vishal Singh played the role of Devoleena’s brother-in-law Jigar and during the show itself, both became very good friends of each other.
broken image
After leaving Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke her image by coming to Bigg Boss. Her bold image was liked by the audience and she also got the tag of daughter-in-law babe. Now it has to be seen what good news Devoleena and Vishal are going to give to the audience.
