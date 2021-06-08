Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mentions POSCO And Victim-Shaming as More Stars Support Naagin Actor





Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: TV actor Pearl V Puri, who was seen in Naagin, was arrested on June 5 following an alleged rape and molestation case. As per experiences, Pearl has been accused of raping a minor lady. He has been remanded to police custody and booked below the Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for the alleged rape. The identification of the sufferer has been launched in public on social media and since then TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed those that leaked the identification of the kid and her mother and father. She additionally urged individuals to chorus from leaping to conclusions on Pearl V Puri's innocence or guilt.

Pearl V Puri has been despatched to judicial custody for 14 days. In a sequence of Tweets, Devoleena, who has neither supported Pearl nor the lady, slammed those that are cursing the minor and victim-shaming. Devoleena wrote, 'If mother and father had taught humanity, then they might have thought 100 occasions earlier than commenting like donkeys on mom's Insta account of seven-year-old lady. "Kya yeh saabit kar paayee hai aap abhi tak? Aap sabko kya lagta hai @MumbaiPolice ne Time paas ok liye arrest kiya hai? Unko masaala nahi cahiye aap sabki tarah.Allow them to do their enterprise & you thoughts yours. Do u guys even know what POSCO Is?"

"Kuch toh insaniyat rakho..kaise gande log ho tum log..Dictionary kholo and test the phrase "Empathy" you idiots..Cease this disgusting dialogue & let the court docket resolve..Actually humanity is at its lowest…Low cost that is..," she tweeted.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her anger, and additional talked about the one who revealed the identification of the sufferer needs to be put behind the bars. “Maa Baap ne insaaniyat sikhayee hoti toh jakaar 7 saal ki bacche ok Maa ok insta account pe gadho ki tarah remark karne se pehle 100 baar sochte.And who bloody ever revealed the identification of the kid must also be behind the bars.I hope you or your expensive ones wudn’t go through this,” she tweeted.

Pearl V Puri additionally obtained help from his associates and colleagues within the trade together with Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Krystle D’Souza, amongst others.

Divya Khosla Kumar not too long ago revealed the identification of the sufferer’s mother and father. In her publish, Divya additionally went on to disclose the identities by posting their image and shaming them. She shamed her father for falsely utilizing his personal little one for his positive factors and ending off one other particular person’s life and profession.

In the meantime, the lady’s mom and her good friend turned the experiences the wrong way up by sharing her facet of the story. She mentioned they help Pearl and blamed the sufferer’s father for the present state of affairs.