Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya aka Gopi Bahu Killer Dance Moves in Belly Dance | Saath Nibhana Saathiya: The dances of ‘Gopi Bahu’ injured the fans, showed Belly Dance in bold style

New Delhi: Be it TV actors or Bollywood stars, celebs are always working to hone their skills more. Apart from this, when you are working in the field of art, it is also necessary to keep learning something new continuously to stay in the mainstream. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became popular from house to house by playing Gopi Bahu in the TV show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, is learning belly dance these days.

Ballet dance done in bold style

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen doing belly dance in a bold avatar. In ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, where Devoleena’s character was that of a cultured daughter-in-law, in real life, Devoleena believes in living a cool life. The pictures and videos on his social media accounts tell a lot about his nature and choices.

Dil ki Baat written in the caption

Talking about the video shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in this she is seen dancing to the beats of an English song. Sharing the video, Devoleena wrote, ‘Practice. Practice. Practice. I am in love with this dance form. So far I haven’t learned enough to post a complete dance video. But I am learning.

Will share full video soon

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, ‘I am sure that I will complete my course soon and will share it with you. Till then enjoy it.’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s dance has been liked by millions of fans. As far as the comment section is concerned, while making a laughing emoji, a user wrote – Gopi Bahu Yeh Kya? Another user has described Devoleena as a dancing diva, while someone has expressed concern about her back pain.

