Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Why Her Boyfriend Is Still a Secret





Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed that why her boyfriend remains to be a secret to everybody. In an interview, Devoleena mentioned that her boyfriend shouldn’t be from the business and due to this fact he isn’t snug with revealing his identify but. Additionally Learn – Paras Chhabra Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Her Faux Character in Bigg Boss 14, Calls Her ‘Aastin Ka Saanp’

Speaking about the identical to a main each day, Devoleena talked about that she desires to maintain her private life underneath wraps and mentioned, “I’m not able to reveal my companion’s identify simply but. He’s additionally not snug about making his identify public since he doesn’t belong to the business. Individuals will begin sending him good friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t need at this stage.” Additionally Learn – Devoleena Bhattacharjee Dances Gracefully to Assamese Folks Music Nahorore Kumoliya in Bihu Saree- Watch Viral Video

Devoleena additionally talked about her companion and mentioned that he’s very supportive and understanding. The actor additionally talked about that despite the fact that she initially determined to marry this yr, the marriage has been postponed for now. “Sure, we had been planning to get married this yr, however have determined to postpone it to subsequent yr. I would like this pandemic to finish, in order that I can plan issues additional. At the moment, I’m comfortable in my relationship, however you by no means know when issues change. I wish to take time to know life and numerous conditions. Although my companion could be very understanding and supportive, one by no means is aware of what can occur sooner or later. I’m not somebody who hides issues. As soon as I determine to get married, I’ll let everybody learn about it,” she mentioned. Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Breaks Silence on Salman Khan ‘Targetting’ Him And Rubina Dilaik in Weekend Ka Vaar

Earlier this yr, Devoleena revealed in one other interview that her boyfriend is a businessman.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena additionally appeared within the newest season as Eijaz Khan’s proxy. She turned a family identify along with her character in Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has labored in a number of different exhibits together with Sawaare Sabke Sapne…Preeto, Chandrakanta amongst others.