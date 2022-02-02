Devoleena Bhattacharjee secretly engaged with boyfriend Vishal Singh, the actor shared the photo

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become quite famous today. She has made her mark as a strong contestant in the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Recently she was out of the house due to injury during the show. After coming out, he came to know that his injury was very serious and now he has to undergo ‘nerve depression surgery’ for the same. At the same time, news of their engagement has started spreading on social media.

Actually Devoleena Bhattacharjee has secretly engaged with boyfriend Vishal Singh. Due to which he has surprised everyone. The actress and her boyfriend recently shared some photos of their engagement on social media.

Also Read Gopi Bahu of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ wore a bold avatar, was seen in an off shoulder dress

It can be seen in these viral photos that Devoleena and Vishal are very happy with each other. In the second photo, the actress is also seen flaunting the engagement ring. This engagement seems to have taken place in a normal way as both are seen in casual outfits.

Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption ‘It’s officially. Love you Devoleena. At the same time, Devoleena has written in the comment on this post, ‘Yes, finally. I love you’. Seeing these photos of the couple, the fans are fiercely congratulating both of them.

Let me tell you, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has made her mark with the TV shows ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’. The actress was dating TV actor Vishal Singh for a long time. But the media did not let even his friends know about their relationship. At the same time, now Devoleena and Vishal have made their relationship official.

Significantly, Vishal Singh is a famous TV actor. He was seen in Star Plus serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ as Devoleena’s on-screen brother-in-law. Along with this, he has worked in shows like ‘Kuch Aisa’, ‘Kasam Se’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. He has also been seen in ‘Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Aur Kabhi Yaar’ and ‘Box Cricket League’.

The post Devoleena Bhattacharjee secretly engaged with boyfriend Vishal Singh, the actor shared the photo and the information appeared first on Jansatta.



#Devoleena #Bhattacharjee #secretly #engaged #boyfriend #Vishal #Singh #actor #shared #photo