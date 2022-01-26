Devoleena got injured in Big Boss, tears came in her eyes telling the fans, said – surgery will have to be done

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out of the Big Boss house. During the task inside the house, he suffered a serious injury, for which he has to undergo an operation.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who made her mark with the character of Gopi Bahu, has been out of the Big Boss house. The show is on its last leg and last week Big Boss did midweek eviction. In which Devoleena and Abhijeet Bichukale got out of the house. Devoleena has been a part of the show continuously for the last three seasons of Big Boss. In season 13, she was out of the house due to her health. This time too she suffered serious injuries during the task, but she remained in the house.

He finally had to come out of the house due to less public votes. After coming out, Devoleena talked to her fans and made big revelations related to her health. Due to which his fans have got worried.

Serious injury sustained during the task: The actress came live on Instagram and told her fans that she had suffered a serious injury in the show. Doing the pole task took a toll on his health. During that task, she stood for 19 hours.

Although she did that test till the end, she slipped her leg the next day when other contestants threw water and she lost the task. One of his nerves has been badly affected in this task. Now he has to undergo surgery.

Devoleena became emotional while saying this. The actress told that she has to be admitted to the hospital on Thursday, after which she will have nerve decompression surgery on Friday. Describing herself as strong, Devoleena sought the blessings of the fans. On which his fans are sending him their heartfelt prayers. Along with this, asking them to have courage. Devoleena has been playing boldly in every task. Despite this, he is out of the house. He says that time is going bad right now, but something good will definitely happen.

Let us tell you that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is considered to be one of the strong contestants of the show. She keeps her point openly, due to which she also had differences with many of her contestants on the show. He had big fights with Abhijeet Bichukale, Shamita Shetty. Even Devoleena had a rift with her friend Rashmi Desai this season.