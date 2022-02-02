Devoleena, who was injured in Bigg Boss, had to undergo ‘nerve depression surgery’, know why and how it happens

Nerve depressurization surgery is required when there is an increase in bone size, or if there is a spinal cord injury or spinal infection.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry, was badly injured during a task. She was out of the house a few days after the injury. After coming out, he got his checkup done, in which it was found that his injury was very serious. Now he has to undergo ‘nerve depression surgery’ for his injury.

Devoleena came live on her Instagram and informed the fans about this. He said, “My journey in the Bigg Boss house has been like a roller coaster. I have gone through many ups and downs mentally, physically or emotionally.” The actress shared a video from her hospital to home on her social media.

In which she wrote, “As you all know, I got injured during a pole task and fell. After my BB15 removal, I had to have nerve depressurization surgery immediately.”

Let us tell you that during the poll task in Bigg Boss house, Devoleena stood holding the pole for about 24 hours. Her fellow contestant threw water at her with a bucket full of water, which upset her balance and she fell down. Which is the main reason for his injury. After which he was seen walking on the show with the help of a suitcase. Despite this, the actress did not give up. After coming out of the house, he came to know that his injury was very serious. For which doctors advised him for this surgery.

This is nerve depression surgery: Dr. Sonal Gupta, Director and HOD, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, explained that when there is an increase in bone size, or if there is a spinal cord injury or spinal cord infection, then nerve depressurization surgery has to be done. . These surgeries are performed by skilled spine surgeons. Most spinal cord compression patients experience neck pain, back pain, or numbness and weakness in the extremities.

These surgeries are usually performed with the aid of a microscope or endoscope, with or without screw fixation. This surgery should always be done by a knowledgeable neurosurgeon. By doing this, the chances of its success are good from 90 to 93 percent. Along with this, if the patient goes to the doctor at the right time, then the chances of it being successful are high. But if the nerve is more damaged, the results of surgery may not be very good.

Time taken to recover: The doctor says that usually the patient starts feeling better after 24 to 48 hours after this surgery. But if the patient’s problem has increased more before the surgery, then it may take one to one and a half months to recover.