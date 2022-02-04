Dewald Brevis Junior de Villiers Surpassed Shikhar Dhawan For Most Runs in Single Under 19 World Cup Season

Dewald Brevis Alias ​​’Junior de Villiers’ Top Scorer in U-19 WC 2022: South African batsman Dewald Brevis is the top scorer in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup with 506 runs. He has broken Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 505 runs.

Dewald Brevis Alias ​​’Junior de Villiers’ Top Scorer in U-19 WC 2022: South African batsman Dewald Brevis is the top scorer in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup with 506 runs. He has broken Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 505 runs.

In the Under-19 World Cup 2022, South Africa finished their journey in 7th place. In this match, Dewald Brevis, also known as Junior de Villiers or Baby de Villiers, was once again seen batting brilliantly. Brevis scored 138 runs in this match and he was also the top scorer of the tournament.

Devald Brevis has scored 506 runs in 6 innings of 6 matches of this tournament. This is the highest score by a tournament in the history of the Under-19 World Cup. Earlier in the 2003-04 edition, Shikhar Dhawan scored 505 runs in 7 matches at an average of 84.16. This included his three centuries and one half-century.

Brevis has scored 506 runs in this World Cup at an average of 84.33 and strike rate of 90.20. Not only with the bat, the South African cricketer has also done wonders with the ball and has taken 7 wickets in the entire tournament. He has scored 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries throughout the tournament. He also missed a century by 4 runs against Ireland and 3 runs against England.

In the match played against Bangladesh for the seventh place, South Africa won by 2 wickets. Playing first, South Africa scored 293 runs for 8 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Africa scored 298 runs in 48.5 overs with the loss of 8 wickets, thanks to the century innings of Brevis and important contributions from Ronan Harman and Matthew Bost.

However, the final match is yet to be played between India and England on 5 February. Apart from this, there will be a third place match between Afghanistan and Australia. In the list of top scorers, all players including India’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi (278), England’s Tom Press (292), Australia’s Teague Willie (265) are all far behind Dewald Brevis.

Name included in IPL auction

Dewald Brevis has also been included in the list of 590 players for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. He has got a place in the category of 20 lakh base price. After a record-breaking performance in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup, he may get a good price in the upcoming auctions. Considering his game, he could also be the choice of IPL franchises.

In an interview to the ICC, Dewald Brevis had said that he is a fan of AB de Villiers as well as the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). His dream is to play for RCB in IPL. He considers veteran South African AB de Villiers as a role model. ABD has been a part of RCB for a long time and recently announced his retirement from IPL as well.