Dewang Gandhi Under-19 Coach: Appointment of Dewang Gandhi as the coach of the Bengal Under-19 cricket team

Former Indian cricketer Dewang Gandhi has been appointed by the Bengal Cricket Association as the head coach of his under-19 team. Dewang, who has played four Tests and three ODIs for India, will be responsible for nurturing the youth of Bengal.“This is my second return home,” said Dewang, a former Bengal captain and opener. It will be exciting to work with young players. Finding new skills and improving them is a new challenge.

Sandeep Patil’s Birthday: 6 fours in an over created excitement, know the important things of this player’s journey from cricket to Bollywood

CAB Secretary Snehashish Ganguly said, “Diwang has been an opener in international cricket. He is a smart player of Bengal. We have appointed him as the coach of the under-19 team. It will help nurture our youth.

ICC T20 World Cup Full Schedule: T20 World Cup Schedule Announced, Who Will Conflict When, Find Out The Full Schedule

Dewang’s early international cricket career was excellent. The weakness of the former Bengal cricketer was against short pitch bowling. Dewang, 49, has scored 204 runs in Tests and 49 runs in ODIs. Dewang averaged 34 in Test cricket, while he averaged 16 in ODIs.

Mark Wood Shoulder Injury: Injured Mark Wood could be ruled out of the third Test

Dewang has scored 6111 runs in 95 first-class matches, while he has scored 3402 runs in 98 matches. In first-class matches, Dewang averaged more than 42 runs.

