DGCA advised to check fare on airlines website search engines not telling correct informations –

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday advised people planning to travel to international destinations to check ticket prices on the respective airline’s website. The Directorate General says that many times the metasearch engines do not show the actual point-to-point fare.

Metasearch engine websites like Google and Skyscanner work in India. Such problems have been observed in this.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Twitter that metasearch engines sometimes appear to combine multiple airlines into one. When a passenger tries to inquire about travel from one certain point to another, instead of getting the correct information, he sees an inflated fare by adding up the fares of the two airlines. This creates confusion.

Last Saturday, Sanjeev Gupta, secretary of the Union Home Ministry’s Inter-State Council Secretariat, complained on Twitter that an economy-class ticket for August 26 on a British Airways Delhi-London flight cost Rs 3.95 lakh. However, the Civil Aviation Ministry clarified on Sunday that economy-class tickets on Delhi-London flight are available between Rs 1.03 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh during August.

While there are lower and upper limits on all domestic airfares in India since May 25 last year, no such limits have been imposed on international airfares.

The DGCA on Tuesday said on Twitter: “Passengers traveling to international destinations are requested to check the fares from the respective airline’s website as many times the metasearch engines do not reflect the actual Point to Point fares but a combination of multiple airlines. make. And the inflated figures show.”

International passenger flights in India have been suspended since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangement formed with 28 countries including the UK.





