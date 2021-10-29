World

DGCA extended ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights until 30 November 2021

DGCA has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till November 30, 2021.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till November 30, 2021, due to the Corona pandemic. However, these restrictions will not apply to international cargo operations and in particular flights approved by the DGCA.

India has arranged flights through air bubble to more than 25 countries including US, UK, Germany and Japan. These air bubble flights will continue like this. These flights are out of order.


