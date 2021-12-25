DGCI approves vaccine for children above 12 years, 38 percent jump in corona cases in Delhi, know when lockdown may be imposed in Maharashtra

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been approved for emergency use for children above 12 years of age. At the same time, cases of record corona have been registered in Delhi today.

DCGI has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use for children above 12 years of age amid growing threat of Omicron in the country. At the same time, record corona cases have been registered in Delhi on Saturday. Apart from this, regarding the lockdown in Maharashtra, the State Health Minister has made it clear that the state will be under lockdown when the demand for oxygen reaches near 800 metric tonnes.

Covaccine approved The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday approved the Covaccine vaccine for emergency use for children above 12 years. This vaccine can be given to children aged 12 to 18 years under emergency use. This vaccine is the second vaccine approved for use on children in India.

Corona in Delhi- Delhi has registered 249 new corona cases on Saturday. There has been a jump of 38 percent in the cases registered today as compared to the previous days. The cases registered today are the highest in the last six months. At the same time, one death has been reported due to corona, taking the total number of deaths to 25,104. At the same time, there have been a total of six deaths in December by planting it. 180 cases were registered on Friday.

According to the data, this increase is the highest since June 13. Then 255 cases were registered in the national capital. At the same time, 67 cases of Omicron have been registered in Delhi.

lockdown in maharashtra Night curfew has already been implemented in Maharashtra amid rising cases of Omicron. Now state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has set a limit regarding the lockdown in Maharashtra. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only when the demand for oxygen reaches 800 metric tonnes per day. However, he has not given any information about the current consumption of oxygen in the state.

In Rajasthan, 21 more people have been found infected with Omicron. After these cases, the number of people infected with Omicron has increased to 43 in the state till Saturday.