DGP Mukul Goyal: DGP Mukul Goyal conducted a surprise inspection of Hazratganj police station

When DGP Mukul Goyal visited the police station in the most VIP area of ​​Lucknow on Saturday, he expressed displeasure over the chaos there, while efforts are underway to rectify several internal flaws due to the DGP’s knowledge of the investigation. Police station since morning. Happened.

A register was found missing in the DGP investigation

DGP Mukul Goyal reached Hazratganj police station around 3.30 pm. The woman then inspected the police station directly below. After staying there for 15 minutes, the DGP reached the cyber cell office. Checked the complaint register here. Also gave several suggestions. The DGP then reached the GD office directly. Where he kept checking the register for about 20 minutes. In the meantime he checked three registers. One of those registers was not present there. The DGP found several errors in the account of Register No.4. Officers present there were also slapped for this. The DGP then left at 4:40 p.m. All the officers including Commissioner DK Thakur were present during the investigation.

DGP dissatisfied with the work of the inspector

DGP Mukul Goyal said all officers should inspect police stations. Today I did an amazing check. I checked all the wings including Women’s Help Desk, Women’s Police Station, Hazratganj Police Station. No records were found at Hazratganj police station. The inspector is not interested. The CP has been asked to investigate the matter. Negligence has been found in the women’s help desk. Cyber ​​is doing the right thing. Some of the units here have been found to be negligent. I have seen cleanliness throughout the campus regarding dengue and have also given instructions regarding it.

Good work is being done on cyber crime

In the case of private secretary shooting himself, the DGP said that in the case of private secretary Vishambhar Dayal, the IG investigated and the negligence of the responsible police officer was exposed. He was prosecuted. On the issue of non-registration of case, CP Lucknow has said, a case will be filed soon. We are constantly working on cyber crime. An awareness campaign is being launched to create awareness among the people. The number of cyber police stations in the state has now increased to 18. Now we will make arrangements so that people get rid of cyber crimes.