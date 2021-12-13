Dhaakad 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Dhaakad Movie (2022): Dhaakad is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action comedy drama film directed by Razneesh Ghai. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 8 April 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A wannabe female assassin/spy who cannot even perform regular push ups and who has zero knowledge about close combat, who has zero knowledge about sword fighting n doesn’t even know the origin of Katana, who doesn’t have the slightest training in taekwondo or kung fu and who looks like a sissy while running but in her fantasy mind she takes on the role of a so called international spy.

Dhaakad Movie Details:

Movies Name : Dhaakad (2022)

: Dhaakad (2022) Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release Date: 8 April 2022

8 April 2022 Director : Razneesh Ghai

: Razneesh Ghai Producer: Zaid Ali, Amit J. Chaudhary, Sohail Maklai, Deepak Mukut

Zaid Ali, Amit J. Chaudhary, Sohail Maklai, Deepak Mukut Production: Shravan Patil, Jyoti Tulsyan

Shravan Patil, Jyoti Tulsyan Writer : Chintan Gandhi, Razneesh Ghai, Rajiv G. Menon, Rinish Ravindra, Ritesh Shah

: Chintan Gandhi, Razneesh Ghai, Rajiv G. Menon, Rinish Ravindra, Ritesh Shah Music: Dhruv Ghanekar, Sneha Khanwalkar

Dhruv Ghanekar, Sneha Khanwalkar Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Dhaakad Cast?

Kangana Ranaut

Raaj Vishwakarma

Arjun Rampal

Sharib Hashmi

Divya Dutta

Wayne Brett

Gabriel Georgiou

Gyula Mesterházy

Siddhant Shukla

Neeraj Pardeep Purohit

Ankit Pachori

Dhaakad Official Trailer

Dhaakad Official Trailer Coming soon.

