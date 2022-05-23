Dhaakad Box Office Weekend collection day 3 kangana ranaut big flop movie .Dhaakad box office collection day 3 kangana ranaut big flop movie

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad earned 1.05 crores on the second day In accordance with the commerce report, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad earned 1.05 crores on the second day. Earlier than Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, Panga, Judgmental Hai Kya additionally proved to be a flop on the box office. Even on the third day, Kangana Ranaut’s earnings couldn’t present wonderful. Dhaakad earnings determine The determine of Dhakad’s earnings on the third day has solely reached near 1 crore on the weekend. In such a state of affairs, if we speak concerning the complete weekend collection of Dhakad to this point, then it has reached solely 3 crores. Allow us to let you know that Dhaakad has obtained display screen rely as properly. (*3*)

250 to 300 display screen rely much less

Kangana Ranaut’s movie Dhaakad will likely be launched in 2100 screens. In accordance with media reviews, the display screen rely of Dhaakad has been decreased in lots of cinema halls. It’s being instructed that the rely of 250 to 300 screens has been decreased.

Earnings of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Compared, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has obtained a terrific response from the viewers. The opening collection of the movie has been 14.11 crores. 18.34 crores on Saturday and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned 23 crores on Sunday as per commerce report. The full incomes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has reached near 54 crores.