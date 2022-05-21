Dhaakad Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s action film has disaster opening | ‘Dhaakad’ box office: Kangana Ranaut’s film fell on the first day itself, know here Friday’s collection

Dhaakad Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s action film has disaster opening | ‘Dhaakad’ box workplace: Kangana Ranaut’s film fell on the first day itself, know here Friday’s collection

slowest opening Dhaakad has not solely proved to be the slowest opening film of Kangana Ranaut’s profession .. however it has additionally turn into the lowest collection film of the yr 2022 on Opening Day. Worst opening of 2022 The movies that gave the slowest opening of the yr 2022 are- Dhakad – 1 crore (approx)

Jhund – 1.50 crores

Congratulations – 1.65 crores

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 3.25 crores (*1*)

Why does Dhaakad disappoint?

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is so weak when it comes to story that you simply simply look forward to it to finish whereas watching the film in theatres. It’s the results of very poor writing that even actors like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta don’t get consideration.

Kangana’s greatest flop!

Dhaakad is a film made on an enormous funds. Its funds is being advised as much as 100 crores. So, the film needed to cross a minimum of the 150 crore mark to be successful. However it’s tough for the film to succeed in 10 crores. In such a scenario, it will probably show to be Kangana’s greatest flop.