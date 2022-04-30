Dhaakad Trailer Launch Kangana ranaut talk about Ajay devgn Hindi debate controversy.

They say we don’t believe in Hindi

From Kannada to Tamil, from Gujarati to Hindi, everything has come in it. Kangana Ranaut has raised the question why Hindi has been made the national language instead of Sanskrit. I don’t have the answer. Kangana said that these are decisions taken earlier. Whenever there is a demand for Khalistan, it is said that we do not believe in Hindi.

youth are being misled

Kangana said that the youth are being misled. People are insulting the constitution. Tamil people want a separate country. Demand for the Republic of Bengal. Then they say that we do not understand Hindi language as a language.

Ajay Devgan did not say this wrong

If seen now, Hindi is the national language in the constitution. Ajay Devgan ji has not wrongly said that Hindi is our national language. It is also not wrong that Kannada, Tamil language is older than Hindi language. If it was in my hands, I would legalize Sanskrit language. Sanskrit language is not being made compulsory in school. Let us tell you that Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta will also be seen together in Dhaakad along with Kangana Ranaut.