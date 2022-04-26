Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2022, Match 68: SJDC vs AL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Update



Preview:

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Abahani Limited in the 68th match of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, 2022 on Tuesday at the Sher Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Abahani Limited are coming off an 81-run loss to Legends of Rupganj in their previous game. Prior to that, they had won two games in a row. However, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club’s four-game winning streak came to an end in the previous game, when they were defeated by Prime Bank Cricket Club by eight wickets.

Match Details:

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi vs Abahani Limited, Match 68

Venue: Sher E Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: 26th April at 08:30 AM IST and 09:00 AM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

SJDC vs AL, Match 68 Pitch Report:

The surface at the Sher E Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, pacers could have an edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 280 runs could be a par total.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

SJDC vs AL, Match 68 Probable Playing XIs:

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Saif Hassan, Robiul Islam Robi, Imrul Kayes (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Taibur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Rasool, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim

Abahani Limited

Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jaker Ali (wk), Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy

Top Picks for SJDC vs AL Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mosaddek Hossain is an excellent asset for his side. He has amassed 643 runs at an average of 53.58 and has taken 13 wickets in 13 matches.

Saif Hassan is a technical sound batter in this format. He has scored 459 runs at an average of 35.30 in 13 games.

Top Picks – Abahani Limited

Imrul Kayes is an experienced batter from Bangladesh. He has scored 448 runs at an average of 40.72 in 13 games.

Parvez Rasool is a right-arm off-break bowler from India. He has picked up 25 wickets at an average of 15.36 in 13 matches.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SJDC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Tanvir-Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SJDC vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Jaker Ali, Najmul Hossain- Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Parvez Rasool, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir- Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin (vc), Tanzim Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Today’s SJDC vs AL Probable Winners:

Abahani Limited are expected to win this match.