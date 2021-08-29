Dhakmar train in Madhya Pradesh: Dhakmar train in Madhya Pradesh, hitting fifty laborers, then Tower Wagon train went ahead at Timarni station

Highlights Video of train being pushed at Timarni station in Madhya Pradesh goes viral

In the viral video, 50 workers are pushing the train

A technical malfunction caused the tower wagon to malfunction

This caused trains to stop on the main road for about two hours.

Harda

You may have seen a lot of government department vehicles pushing on the roads. Its videos come up every day. But you may have seen less videos pushing the train (Madhya Pradesh Train Video). When a train broke down in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district, about 50 laborers pushed it forward. Meanwhile, several trains have stopped on the railway tracks. This video has now gone viral on social media. This video is from Bhopal Railway Department.

The incident took place near Timarni station between Itarsi-Harda. The engine of the tower wagon on the track had some technical malfunction. Despite many attempts, the engine did not move backwards. Meanwhile, other trains were coming on track. In such a situation, the trains had to stop on the tracks. After that, they were unloading goods from a nearby wagon to push the engine. Workers were then called to remove the train from the main road.

The train again ran on the shortest railway line in the country, the 3-coach train covers a distance of 13 kilometers

Workers began pushing the train. Initially the tower wagon did not move. More workers were called after this. More than 50 workers pushed him for an hour, then he was lined up in a loop line 300 meters away. The Pawan Express stood on the tracks for about two hours. Railway work has started only after the tower wagon was sold in the loop line.

Ujjain News: In Ujjain, Jai Shri Ram’s announcements were being forcibly made by junkers, four people were charged.

In fact, this tower wagon is used to improve power. Also it is very heavy. Suddenly there was nothing to do at that station. That is why the workers have been pushed. People have created a video pushing workers, which has gone viral on social media.