Dhamaka Actor Kartik Aaryan first time talk about on controversies affect his family. Dhamaka actor Karthik Aryan spoke about the controversy for the first time, it affects the family

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka is releasing on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of a journalist in this Ram Madhvani film. Kartik Aaryan is very excited about this film. Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that the controversies in his personal life have an effect on his mother. Kartik Aaryan told that he feels very bad for the family during this time as he has nothing to do with the industry.

Recently, in a chat show, Karthik Aryan talked about this. Karthik Aryan said on the controversy that there are times when the matter gets out of hand, there comes a time when we think what is happening after all. After that again I feel very bad for my family.

The reason for this is clear that my family has nothing to do with all these things. I am from the industry so I have seen all these things. It doesn’t mean that you have to focus only on your work. Sometimes your family is also affected by this. This is what bothers me. The rest doesn’t matter to me beyond that.

Next to this, Karthik Aryan while keeping his point said that I know that my work will always be talked about. I would like to give him credit. If still I am missing somewhere then I will try to rectify it. Karthik Aryan also answered the question that how he explains to his family on negative things related to himself.

Karthik Aryan said on this that yes, I explain a lot to my mother. Let us tell you that a few days ago there was a lot of controversy about Karthik Aryan and Karan Johar. It was revealed that Kartik Aaryan has distanced himself from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 due to controversy.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 14:11 [IST]