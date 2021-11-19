Dhamaka film review starring Kartik Aaryan| Netflix movie Dhamaka review | ‘Dhamaka’ movie review – Kartik Aaryan

Story Contents hide 1 Story 2 acting 3 directing 4 technical side 5 what's good what's bad 6 see or not see Arjun Mathur is a radio jockey, who tells people about the city in the morning and talks about the issues. One day suddenly during the show Arjun gets a phone call, the caller reveals his name that Raghubir Mahata and he threatens to bomb Mumbai's C-Link. Taking her words as a joke, Arjun disconnects the phone, but Arjun and the rest of the office are shocked to see what happens the very next moment. Arjun sees from the window of his building that the Sea-Link is burning to a great extent. There has been a bomb explosion. After this, some social issues have been covered in the film through the conversation of Arjun and Raghubir. Arjun interacts with Raghubir on-air on his channel's prime time and tries to find out the motive behind him. Raghubir threatens her with more bomb blasts and at the same time puts forward his demand in front of her. Where Raghubir has his own motive, Arjun aims to bring a splashy TRP for his channel. To what extent do both go to fulfill their cause? The whole story revolves around why Raghubir does this bomb blast and why he calls Arjun to tell about it. acting There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan is looking quite different in this film from the rest of his films. Seeing Karthik in this film, one gets an idea of ​​his talent. Karthik, who has played the character of Boy Nexts Door till now, has played the role of a news anchor. There is an intensity in his character, which Karthik has kept a tremendous hold. Fear, dread, faith, regret, sadness…every expression is right on Kartik's face. At the same time, Amrita Subhash and Mrunal Thakur have also done full justice to their characters.

directing

Director Ram Madhvani, who garnered accolades for directing Neerja and Arya (series), has tried to bring something different in front of the audience. Let me tell you, somewhere this film is reminiscent of A Wednesday directed by Neeraj Pandey, where a common man, troubled by terrorism, decides to take revenge. At the same time, along with Dhamaka politics and corruption, the running race in the society has been targeted. Through the conversation between a news anchor and a terrorist, Ram Madhvani has raised many issues, but not much has gone down. Some questions even feel left out.

technical side

Editing by Monisha Baldwa and Amit Kariya takes the film a notch higher. The film, about two and a half hours long, begins with exactly the same topic and ends with the same theme. The film focuses on its characters. ‘Dhamaka’ also takes some marks for its VFX. At the same time, Manu Anand’s camera work is superb. The film mainly passes in a single room and has been captured on camera in a very detailed manner.

what’s good what’s bad

The most positive side of the film is its actors. From Kartik Aaryan to Amrita Subhash and Mrinal Thakur; All the actors looked perfect in their characters. Where the film is weak is the second half. Somewhere in the film there is a sarcasm on politics, then somewhere on the media.

see or not see

Overall, it neither disappoints nor gives hope. The Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka might throw your mind off a bit. What a person does to get something in his life, to what extent can he go, Ram Madhvani has shown a glimpse of that from his film. The blast can definitely be seen once for the message related to the film and the strong acting of Karthik Aryan. 3 stars to the film from Filmybeat.