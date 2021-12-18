Dhanashree Verma Batting Skills Seen in Her Latest Video Users Asks About Rohit Sharma Shreyas Iyer Bat and Husband Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma often shares dance videos on Instagram. But this time he has shared the video of himself batting.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is often in the news for her dance videos on social media. But this time he has also tried his hand in cricket. The Indian spinner’s wife has shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen batting. Many people have also made interesting comments on this video.

Dhanshree Verma has shared an ad video on Instagram. In this video, she is advertising a crypto currency company and is talking about trying something new. Dhanashree is seen playing cricket and doing push ups in this ad. In this, she plays two balls and both are unable to hit the bat.

Many interesting comments have also surfaced on this video of Dhanashree. On this post, a user has asked Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, how did Rohit Sharma’s bat come to you? Then in reply to the same comment another user wrote that it is Shreyas Iyer’s bat, not Rohit’s.

At the same time, another user also commented on this video of her referring to her husband Yuzvendra Chahal. The user wrote that, no one can play Chahal Bhai’s ball. While making fun of him, many people also said that Chahal should learn to play cricket from Bhai.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been running out of Team India for some time now. Recently, he got to play only one match against New Zealand. Earlier, he was not included in the team of T20 World Cup. Also, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did not retain him for the upcoming season.

Dhanshree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s love story came into limelight last year in lockdown. The couple got engaged in August and after that both tied the knot on 22 December 2020. He is also a choreographer and dancer by profession. He also has a dance company of his own. Apart from this, he is also a dentist before a dancer.