Dhanashree Verma Beautiful Photos Shared Yuzvendra Chahal Wife Wished Birthday to Shikhar Dhawan With Throwback Dance Video

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma has wished Shikhar Dhawan a very happy birthday. He has shared an old dance video of himself with the Indian cricketer. Apart from this, she has also shared some very beautiful pictures of herself in sari look.

On the occasion of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s 36th birthday, Dhanshree Verma, wife of fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has wished him a special birthday. Apart from this, Mrs Chahal has also shared some great pictures on her Instagram profile. In these pictures, she is looking very beautiful in sari look.

Actually a few days ago Dhanshree Verma shared a dancing video with Shikhar Dhawan. Today he has put this video clip on his story to wish Dhawan’s birthday. In this video, both the stars are seen dancing together in a very funny way.

Apart from this, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife has posted very beautiful pictures in sari look on her Instagram page. In the caption of these pictures, he has written that, while growing with the flow. These pictures were shared by Mrs Chahal on Sunday. These pictures are being well-liked by the fans. Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma has also liked these photos.

The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) has also wished Shikhar Dhawan on his 36th birthday. The board shared Dhawan’s photo on its Twitter page and wished him well, mentioning his 247 international matches and 10179 international runs so far. His fastest century in Test debut has also been mentioned on this post.

Screenshot of the story Dhanashree posted for Dhawan (Source- Instagram @dhanashree9)

Shikhar Dhawan was born on 5 December 1985 in a Punjabi family in Delhi. His mother’s name is Sunaina and father’s name is Mahendra Pal Dhawan. He did his early schooling in a missionary school located in Meera Bagh, Delhi. At the age of 12, he started training in the sonnet club. His mentor was Mr. Tarak Sinha who gave 12 international cricketers to the country.

A look at Dhawan’s career

Shikhar Dhawan made his ODI debut against Australia in 2010. After this, he also got the T20 cap for India in 2011. The left-handed batsman made headlines when he scored 187 runs against Australia while making his Test debut in 2013. He has so far represented India in 34 Tests, 145 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He has 2315 Test runs, 6105 ODIs and 1719 T20 runs to his name.