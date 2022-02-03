Dhanashree Verma compared Cristiano Ronaldo Footwork by User on Dance Video shared by Yuzvendra Chahal Wife – Dhanashree Verma did ‘Butter’ dance, comment came

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Jahan makes headlines for his spin bowling. At the same time, his wife Dhanashree Verma is often in the news for her dance. She often shares dance videos on social media. In this episode, he has shared a dance video on his official Instagram on Thursday.

Dhanshree Verma has given the caption in her dancing video that, ‘Evening like butter (butter) and cheese. If you say butter. Commenting on this video of his, a user wrote that, your footwork is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. The user also tagged Portugal’s star footballer in this comment.

Dhanashree shared this video of hers on Thursday evening at around 7 pm. Within two hours, this video of him became fiercely viral and people liked it a lot. Most of the people shared heart emoji on this video of him and many also posted fire emoji in the comment calling it hot. So far this video has been liked by more than 1 lakh people.

This video of Dhanshree Verma has also been liked by her husband Yuzvendra Chahal. She is seen in this video in white long shirt and black pants. He is also wearing sports shoes. These days, Dhanashree did not share the dance video for more than two weeks. After 16 January, he directly put the dance video again on Wednesday 2 February.

Chahal and Dhanashree got engaged in August 2020 and both tied the knot on 22 December 2020. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma is very active on social media. He is also a choreographer and dancer by profession. He also has a dance company of his own. Apart from being a dancer, he is also a dentist.

Dhanashree Verma started his YouTube channel in 2015 under the name of Dhanashree Verma. He currently has more than 4.6 million followers and this number keeps increasing every day. His dancing videos are quite popular today. She often shares dance videos with celebrities as well.