Dhanashree Verma Hrithik Roshan Meeting Built Desire to Become Good Dancer professionally Yuzvendra Chahal Wife is Dentist

Dhanshree Verma, wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is a dentist by profession. She was attracted to dance after a meeting with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and she decided that she would like to become a good dancer.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma is very active on social media. He is also a choreographer and dancer by profession. He also has a dance company of his own. Apart from this, do you know that he is also a dentist before becoming a dancer. Now surely you must be thinking that how did she become a dancer from a doctor?

Dhanshree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s love story came into limelight last year in lockdown. The couple got engaged in August and after that both tied the knot on 22 December 2020. Dhanashree comes from a Marathi family and her father is also a big businessman. He was born on 26 September 1979 in Mumbai.

dream of becoming a doctor since childhood

Dhanashree’s father did not let him lack anything since childhood. Since childhood, his dream was to become a doctor and support his family. Also dancing was his hobby. Dhanashree was also called Dhanashree by his father. Dhana used to practice dance along with her studies.

A meeting with Hrithik Roshan made a dentist a dancer…

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was shooting for the movie Koi Mil Gaya. It was during that time that Dhanashree met Hrithik. From that meeting itself, Dhanashree was determined that she would also become a good dancer. After that he started taking training from famous choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Shiamak became his mentor and taught the cricketer’s wife a lot about dance. But Dhanashree’s parents started feeling that she had exams and she was unable to concentrate on studies due to dance. She used to dance even during exams, due to which her family had to interrupt her for the first time to concentrate on studies.

The reason behind all this was that she was paying more attention to dance and it was affecting her studies. After which Dhanashree completed her dentist studies and kept dance as her passion. Today he is a professional dentist as well as a great dancer. After becoming a dentist, Dhana opened her own dance academy in Mumbai and she used to do choreography there.

In 2015, Dhanashree started his YouTube channel under the name of Dhanashree Verma. He currently has more than 2.1 million followers and this number keeps increasing every day. His dancing videos are quite popular today. She often shares dance videos with celebrities as well.