Dhanashree Verma Shares Energetic Dance Video With Choreographer Ravi Soni Users Commented and asked to dance with cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has shared another dance video on Instagram. In this video, she is seen doing an energetic dance with her company’s choreographer Ravi Soni. Many people have commented on this post of her and mentioned her husband. Someone has asked where is Chahal and someone has demanded to share the dance video with Chahal.

Dhanshree Verma is seen dancing on Vishal Mishra’s song Nacho Nacho in this video. Sharing her dance video on Instagram, she has given the caption, ‘The energy is back, did you feel it.’ As soon as this video was posted, it became increasingly viral on social media. It has been liked by more than 1 lakh 36 thousand people so far.

People are constantly commenting on this video of Dhanashree. Many people also mentioned Yuzvendra Chahal in their comment. One user wrote in the comment that, where is Chahal and another user said that, Chahal must have come home now. At the same time, another user wrote that, we want to see this dance of yours with Yuji Bhai.

Dhanashree Verma is often seen very active on social media. He is a hip-hop dancer by profession and also has a dance company. She has tagged Ravi Soni who is choreographer in Dhanshree Verma’s company in this video. Dhanashree constantly shares dancing videos on her social media.

Let us tell you that Dhanashree Verma had also posted on AB de Villiers’ announcement of retirement from all forms of cricket. He shared many pictures and some videos of the moments spent with AB, his wife and husband Yuzvendra Chahal during the IPL.

He wrote that, I am very lucky to have spent some moments with you. Your achievements will always be remembered. Apart from this, he had also put pictures related to de Villiers’ retirement on the story and wrote The End Of An Era.