Dhanashree Verma Virat Kohli Dance For RCB Hook Step Video Song Anushka Sharma Expressed Feelings Sun kissed Photos With Bob Marley Song Lyrics Watch Video

Dhanshree Verma has shared her latest dance video with RCB players. In this video, she is also seen teaching dance to Virat Kohli. A few hours later, Anushka Sharma has also written the lyrics of an English song by sharing a post.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma is in constant discussion about her dance videos. This time he has danced for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Whose video was shared by Dhanashree on Instagram. Many cricketers including Virat Kohli were seen in this video.

Dhanshree Verma’s latest dance video that has come is of RCB’s hook step. In this video, Dhanshree Verma is seen choreographing and Virat Kohli is seen dancing with her. In this video, Dhanashree is teaching dance to the former RCB captain and her husband Yuzvendra Chahal is also seen in it.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal are also seen having fun in this video. At the end of the video, many RCB players are seen in the circle, in which Mohammad Siraj is also seen. In its caption, Dhanashree wrote that, it was a great experience to direct and choreograph for cricketers in RCB’s song.

Dhanashree Verma is a Hip Hop Dancer and also has a dance company. She often shares her dance videos on social media. Even before this, she has been seen dancing with many cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote the lyrics of English songs and shared her pictures. He expressed his feelings while writing the lyrics of the song of Singer Bob Marley. Many celebrities including Virat Kohli, Dhanshree Verma commented on his post.

On this post of Anushka Sharma, her husband and India’s ODI and Test team captain Virat Kohli posted a heart emoji. Apart from Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma also commented praising Anushka’s pictures. A few hours later, Anushka shared some more pictures of herself by posting another.