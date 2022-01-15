Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal Love Story Started In Lockdown Indian Cricket Team Spinner Lost His Heart to Dance Teacher

There’s additionally the identify of such a spinner within the Indian cricket group who gave coronary heart to his dance instructor through the lockdown. Regularly the assembly was a relationship and each of them received married in the identical yr.

There’s additionally the identify of such a spinner within the Indian cricket group who gave coronary heart to his dance instructor through the lockdown. Regularly the assembly was a relationship and each of them received married in the identical yr.

Indian cricketers additionally make lots of headlines for his or her private life exterior the sector. The love story of the gamers of Team India can be very a lot mentioned. Considered one of them is the story of the star spinner of Team India who gave his coronary heart to his instructor. This story is just not very outdated however through the first lockdown.

We’re speaking about Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his spouse Dhanashree Verma. The 2 met by digital medium through the first lockdown. Throughout an interview, Dhanashree Verma had advised that the Indian cricketer had joined his on-line class through the lockdown and through this time he was giving her coronary heart.

Chahal was giving coronary heart to the instructor

Really Yuzvendra Chahal had joined Dhanashree Verma’s class for dance coaching. From right here the dialog between the 2 grew and progressively was a relationship. After 3 months, each of them determined to get engaged. After this Chahal and Dhanashree received engaged in August 2020 and each received married on 22 December 2020.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s spouse Dhanshree Verma could be very energetic on social media. He’s additionally a choreographer and dancer by career. He additionally has a dance firm of his personal. Dhanshree was a dentist earlier than this and after a gathering with Hrithik Roshan, her thoughts received attracted in the direction of dance.

In 2015, Dhanashree began his YouTube channel underneath the identify of Dhanashree Verma. He at present has greater than 2.1 million followers and this quantity retains rising each day. His dancing movies are fairly well-liked immediately. She typically shares dance movies with celebrities as properly.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the spin bowler of the Indian cricket group. He made his IPL debut in April 2013 and Worldwide debut for Team India in June 2016. He has performed 56 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India to this point. Chahal has 97 ODI and 64 T20 wickets in his identify. He has additionally taken 139 wickets in IPL.