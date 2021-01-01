Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand murder: CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to Dhanbad judge murder case: Dhanbad judge death case lakh reward

The CBI is investigating the death of Judge Uttam Anand during a morning walk in Dhanbad, but even 18 days after the incident, the CBI’s hands are still empty in the case. Therefore, on Independence Day on Sunday, a special CBI cell has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the death of a judge.The CBI has put up posters in all the squares and intersections in the city. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for information in this poster. The CBI has also given three numbers in the poster, on which people can give information.

CBI announces Rs 5 lakh bounty

ADJ Uttam Anand was killed in an auto crash near Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad on July 28 at 5 am, according to posters signed by CBI SP Vijaykumar Shukla at various places in the city. If anyone has any information about this murder case, they should give it to the camp office at Dhanbad, CBI Special Branch, New Delhi. The informant will be given a reward of Rs 5 lakh and his name will be kept confidential.

On July 28, the auto struck the judge

Notably, on July 28, ADJ Uttam Anand went out for a morning walk as usual, during which he died in a car crash. Following the death, CCTV footage shows that the incident was intentional. Considering the seriousness of the case, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recommended a CBI inquiry. At the same time, the case was in the headlines and the Supreme Court has also taken note of the matter and directed the Jharkhand High Court to monitor it.

