dhanshree verma dances Alia Bhatt film gangubai kathiawadi song dholida, Urfi Javed Also Wears white sari and red bindi

Dhanshree Verma Look Like Alia Bhatt: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma has shared a dance video on the song Dholida from Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed also copied Alia. His expressions are also worth watching.

A video of Dhanshree Verma, wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is viral on social media. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song ‘Dholida’ from Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is seen wearing a white sari, green-red bangles, red bindi just like Alia Bhatt.

More than 3 lakh likes have come on this video of Dhanashree. At the same time, more than one and a half thousand comments have been made. Dhanashree’s husband Chahal is also included in the commenters. Dhanashree has not only copied Alia’s look but also recreated the dance steps.

Dhanshree Verma is looking like Gangubai by wearing a red rose in her hair and a red bindi on her forehead. Seeing the video, it can be said that Dhanashree has given all her energy as usual to copy Alia Bhatt. The special thing is that Dhanashree has just recovered from Corona a few days ago.

She wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Feeling empowered to cast myself as Gangubai.’ Dhanshree has also thanked the fans for the video going viral on social media. For this also Dhanshree shared another video. In this too, he is in the look of Gangubai. A voice comes from the background, ‘Gangu Chand Thi Aur Chand Hi Rahegi’. You can watch both videos below.

At the same time, Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed also copied Alia Bhatt. He has also shared his video dancing on the song Dholida on Instagram. She is seen wearing a white sari, gajra in her hair, necklace around her neck, green-red bangles. His express in the video is also worth watching. You can watch his video below.

Let us tell you that Urfi Javed is best known for experimenting with dresses. She is often in the headlines for her fashion sense. Last month, she did a photoshoot, pictures of which she shared on Instagram. Urfi Javed has become a big name in the fashion industry. Urfi does something odd every time and becomes the talk of the town.