Dhanush and aishwarya rajinikanth divorce after 18 years of marriage actor emotional post. Dhanush and aishwarya rajinikanth divorce after 18 years of marriage actor wrote emotional post

14 seconds ago
Allow us to let you know that Aishwarya is the daughter of famous person Rajinikanth. Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya on 18 November 2004. On the age of 23, Dhanush married Aishwarya. The 2 first met within the 12 months 2003 on the units of a movie. Dhanush and Aishwarya have 2 youngsters. One’s identify is Yatra and the opposite’s identify is Linga.

When Dhanush and Aishwarya bought married, there was dialogue concerning the age of each. Aishwarya is 2 years older than Dhanush. Aishwarya had stated in an interview about her marriage with Dhanush that we each give area to one another. We did not attempt to change one another.

Nevertheless, no info has been revealed about what’s the motive for Dhanush and Aishwarya’s divorce. Speaking about Aishwarya, she has directed movies like Tamil thriller movie Thriller 3 and black comedy Ve Raja Ve. Dhanush has had an extended profession in Tamil movies. He’s counted among the many superstars. Not too long ago, Dhanush’s movie Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan was launched.

Allow us to let you know that for the previous a number of months, many massive stars have introduced the top of their lengthy marriage. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao stunned the followers by saying their divorce. Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya additionally introduced their separation a couple of months again.

