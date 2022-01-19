Dhanush and aishwarya rajinikanth divorce after 18 years of marriage actor emotional post. Dhanush and aishwarya rajinikanth divorce after 18 years of marriage actor wrote emotional post

(*18*)

Aishwarya is the daughter of famous person Rajinikanth, married on today

Allow us to let you know that Aishwarya is the daughter of famous person Rajinikanth. Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya on 18 November 2004. On the age of 23, Dhanush married Aishwarya. The 2 first met within the 12 months 2003 on the units of a movie. Dhanush and Aishwarya have 2 youngsters. One’s identify is Yatra and the opposite’s identify is Linga.